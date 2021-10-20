The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (63)7-015751
2. Cincinnati6-014833
3. Oklahoma7-014344
4. Alabama6-113935
5. Ohio St.5-112526
6. Michigan6-012148
7. Penn St.5-111167
8. Oklahoma St.6-0108212
9. Michigan St.7-0107610
10. Oregon5-110549
11. Iowa6-110482
12. Mississippi5-187913
13. Notre Dame5-176314
14. Coastal Carolina6-073615
15. Kentucky6-172311
16. Wake Forest6-062916
17. Texas A&M5-253621
18. NC State5-148522
19. Auburn5-2397-
20. Baylor6-1378-
21. SMU6-035823
22. San Diego St.6-028424
23. Pittsburgh5-1177-
24. UTSA7-0104-
25. Purdue4-268-

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.

Tags

Trending Video