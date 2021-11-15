The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|10-0
|1550
|1
|2. Alabama
|9-1
|1449
|3
|3. Cincinnati
|10-0
|1420
|2
|4. Oregon
|9-1
|1353
|5
|5. Ohio St.
|9-1
|1341
|6
|6. Notre Dame
|9-1
|1175
|7
|7. Michigan St.
|9-1
|1161
|8
|8. Michigan
|9-1
|1134
|9
|9. Oklahoma St.
|9-1
|1106
|10
|10. Mississippi
|8-2
|943
|12
|11. Baylor
|8-2
|882
|18
|12. Oklahoma
|9-1
|870
|4
|13. Wake Forest
|9-1
|851
|13
|14. BYU
|8-2
|671
|14
|15. UTSA
|10-0
|591
|15
|16. Texas A&M
|7-3
|583
|11
|17. Houston
|9-1
|509
|17
|18. Iowa
|8-2
|491
|19
|19. Wisconsin
|7-3
|467
|20
|20. Pittsburgh
|8-2
|358
|25
|21. Arkansas
|7-3
|277
|-
|22. Louisiana-Lafayette
|9-1
|261
|24
|23. San Diego St.
|9-1
|239
|-
|24. Utah
|7-3
|141
|-
|25. NC State
|7-3
|95
|21
Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian St. 32, Penn St. 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah St. 12, Kansas St. 12, Kentucky 9, SMU 9, Purdue 4.
