The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (62)10-015501
2. Alabama9-114493
3. Cincinnati10-014202
4. Oregon9-113535
5. Ohio St.9-113416
6. Notre Dame9-111757
7. Michigan St.9-111618
8. Michigan9-111349
9. Oklahoma St.9-1110610
10. Mississippi8-294312
11. Baylor8-288218
12. Oklahoma9-18704
13. Wake Forest9-185113
14. BYU8-267114
15. UTSA10-059115
16. Texas A&M7-358311
17. Houston9-150917
18. Iowa8-249119
19. Wisconsin7-346720
20. Pittsburgh8-235825
21. Arkansas7-3277-
22. Louisiana-Lafayette9-126124
23. San Diego St.9-1239-
24. Utah7-3141-
25. NC State7-39521

Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian St. 32, Penn St. 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah St. 12, Kansas St. 12, Kentucky 9, SMU 9, Purdue 4.

