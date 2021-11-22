The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (62)11-015501
2. Ohio St.10-114345
3. Alabama10-114232
4. Cincinnati11-014163
5. Notre Dame10-112626
6. Michigan10-112468
7. Oklahoma St.10-112099
8. Mississippi9-2106010
9. Baylor9-2104611
10. Oklahoma10-1100112
11. Oregon9-28494
12. Michigan St.9-27787
13. BYU9-277114
14. Texas A&M8-362816
15. UTSA11-058315
16. Utah8-356124
17. Iowa9-253818
18. Wisconsin8-351719
19. Houston10-151617
20. Pittsburgh9-244520
21. Wake Forest9-234413
22. San Diego St.10-127323
23. Louisiana-Lafayette10-124622
24. NC State8-314125
25. Arkansas7-410521

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi St. 44, Penn St. 26, Appalachian St. 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3.

