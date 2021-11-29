The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (62)12-015501
2. Michigan11-114496
3. Cincinnati12-014224
4. Alabama11-113883
5. Oklahoma St.11-112917
6. Notre Dame11-112645
7. Ohio St.10-211472
8. Mississippi10-211058
9. Baylor10-210669
10. Oregon10-293211
11. Michigan St.10-287712
12. BYU10-283913
13. Oklahoma10-283710
14. Utah9-366716
15. Iowa10-266217
16. Houston11-160319
17. Pittsburgh10-258920
18. Wake Forest10-248521
19. San Diego St.11-141622
20. Louisiana-Lafayette11-131723
21. NC State9-331024
22. Clemson9-3269-
23. Arkansas8-421425
24. Texas A&M8-411714
25. Kentucky9-382-

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.

