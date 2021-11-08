The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (63)9-015751
2. Cincinnati9-014402
3. Alabama8-114363
4. Oklahoma9-014064
5. Oregon8-113187
6. Ohio St.8-113146
7. Notre Dame8-111388
8. Michigan St.8-110955
9. Michigan8-110719
10. Oklahoma St.8-1103711
11. Texas A&M7-2100513
12. Mississippi7-283615
13. Wake Forest8-176210
14. BYU8-263517
15. UTSA9-060516
16. Auburn6-347712
17. Houston8-146620
18. Baylor7-246314
19. Iowa7-243619
20. Wisconsin6-3285-
21. NC State7-2267-
22. Coastal Carolina8-126421
23. Penn St.6-324422
24. Louisiana-Lafayette8-120724
25. Pittsburgh7-2193-

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 21, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4.

