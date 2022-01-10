The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Baylor (61)15-015251
2. Gonzaga12-214404
3. UCLA10-113765
4. Auburn14-111939
5. Southern Cal13-011527
6. Arizona12-111448
7. Purdue13-211393
8. Duke12-211302
9. Kansas12-210316
10. Michigan St.13-2101110
11. Houston14-294912
12. LSU14-188921
13. Wisconsin13-278423
14. Villanova11-468219
15. Iowa St.13-264811
16. Ohio St.10-351013
17. Xavier12-245322
18. Kentucky12-343816
19. Texas Tech11-337325
20. Seton Hall11-334224
21. Texas12-328214
22. Tennessee10-427718
23. Providence14-225016
24. Alabama11-423715
25. Illinois11-3208-

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado St. 10, San Diego St. 9, Davidson 5, San Francisco 2, Iowa 2, BYU 2.

