The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (22)13-17371
2. Stanford9-36942
3. Louisville (5)12-16913
4. Arizona (3)10-06604
5. NC State12-26365
6. Indiana11-25788
7. Tennessee13-15717
8. Michigan12-15409
9. Texas10-148312
10. Maryland10-44786
11. UConn6-346211
12. Iowa St.12-142914
13. LSU14-136519
14. Baylor10-335510
15. Georgia12-231813
16. Georgia Tech10-328716
17. Duke10-223215
18. BYU10-118318
19. North Carolina13-016224
20. Notre Dame11-313017
21. Kentucky7-312220
22. Iowa7-311921
23. Oklahoma12-1118-
24. South Florida10-49222
25. Texas A&M10-35823

Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas St 27, Ohio St. 24, DePaul 19, Missouri St. 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.

