The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (29)
|17-1
|748
|1
|2. Stanford
|14-3
|708
|2
|3. NC State (1)
|18-2
|695
|4
|4. Tennessee
|18-1
|657
|5
|5. Louisville
|16-2
|632
|3
|6. Indiana
|14-2
|605
|6
|7. Michigan
|16-2
|566
|8
|8. Arizona
|14-2
|538
|10
|9. Texas
|14-3
|426
|15
|10. UConn
|11-4
|424
|9
|11. Baylor
|13-4
|419
|15
|12. LSU
|17-3
|411
|11
|13. Iowa St.
|16-3
|369
|7
|14. Georgia Tech
|15-4
|350
|18
|15. Georgia
|15-4
|344
|13
|16. BYU
|15-1
|302
|17
|17. Maryland
|13-6
|293
|12
|18. Oklahoma
|16-3
|186
|14
|19. Oregon
|11-5
|155
|-
|20. Notre Dame
|14-4
|154
|19
|21. Duke
|13-4
|149
|21
|22. Ohio St.
|15-3
|116
|-
|23. Iowa
|12-4
|107
|25
|24. Mississippi
|17-2
|96
|-
|25. Kansas St
|15-4
|93
|-
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 90, North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 13, Florida 12, DePaul 4, Missouri 2, UCLA 2, Kansas 1.
