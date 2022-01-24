The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (29)17-17481
2. Stanford14-37082
3. NC State (1)18-26954
4. Tennessee18-16575
5. Louisville16-26323
6. Indiana14-26056
7. Michigan16-25668
8. Arizona14-253810
9. Texas14-342615
10. UConn11-44249
11. Baylor13-441915
12. LSU17-341111
13. Iowa St.16-33697
14. Georgia Tech15-435018
15. Georgia15-434413
16. BYU15-130217
17. Maryland13-629312
18. Oklahoma16-318614
19. Oregon11-5155-
20. Notre Dame14-415419
21. Duke13-414921
22. Ohio St.15-3116-
23. Iowa12-410725
24. Mississippi17-296-
25. Kansas St15-493-

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 90, North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 13, Florida 12, DePaul 4, Missouri 2, UCLA 2, Kansas 1.

Tags

Trending Video