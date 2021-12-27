The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|12-0
|750
|1
|2. Stanford
|8-3
|688
|2
|3. Louisville
|10-1
|676
|3
|4. Arizona
|10-0
|671
|4
|5. NC State
|11-2
|637
|5
|6. Maryland
|10-3
|545
|6
|7. Tennessee
|10-1
|534
|7
|8. Indiana
|10-2
|525
|8
|9. Michigan
|11-1
|517
|9
|10. Baylor
|9-2
|485
|10
|11. UConn
|6-3
|463
|11
|12. Texas
|9-1
|453
|12
|13. Georgia
|11-1
|402
|13
|14. Iowa St.
|11-1
|391
|13
|15. Duke
|9-1
|303
|16
|16. Georgia Tech
|10-2
|262
|17
|17. Notre Dame
|11-2
|197
|20
|18. BYU
|10-1
|180
|19
|19. LSU
|11-1
|170
|21
|20. Kentucky
|7-3
|127
|22
|21. Iowa
|6-3
|121
|15
|22. South Florida
|9-4
|117
|18
|23. Texas A&M
|10-2
|103
|23
|24. North Carolina
|11-0
|85
|25
|25. Ohio St.
|9-2
|84
|24
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 78, Colorado 59, Florida Gulf Coast 55, Nebraska 45, DePaul 22, Mississippi 3, Missouri St. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.