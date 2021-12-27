The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (30)12-07501
2. Stanford8-36882
3. Louisville10-16763
4. Arizona10-06714
5. NC State11-26375
6. Maryland10-35456
7. Tennessee10-15347
8. Indiana10-25258
9. Michigan11-15179
10. Baylor9-248510
11. UConn6-346311
12. Texas9-145312
13. Georgia11-140213
14. Iowa St.11-139113
15. Duke9-130316
16. Georgia Tech10-226217
17. Notre Dame11-219720
18. BYU10-118019
19. LSU11-117021
20. Kentucky7-312722
21. Iowa6-312115
22. South Florida9-411718
23. Texas A&M10-210323
24. North Carolina11-08525
25. Ohio St.9-28424

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 78, Colorado 59, Florida Gulf Coast 55, Nebraska 45, DePaul 22, Mississippi 3, Missouri St. 2.

