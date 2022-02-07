The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|21-1
|750
|1
|2. Stanford
|18-3
|719
|2
|3. Louisville
|21-2
|679
|4
|4. Michigan
|20-2
|656
|6
|5. NC State
|20-3
|639
|3
|6. Arizona
|17-3
|583
|8
|7. Indiana
|16-3
|566
|5
|8. UConn
|15-4
|534
|10
|9. Iowa St.
|20-3
|465
|11
|10. Baylor
|17-5
|462
|9
|11. Georgia Tech
|18-4
|445
|12
|12. Oklahoma
|20-3
|404
|18
|13. Tennessee
|19-4
|398
|7
|14. LSU
|18-4
|342
|15
|15. Maryland
|17-6
|337
|17
|16. Texas
|15-6
|269
|13
|17. Georgia
|17-5
|255
|14
|18. Notre Dame
|18-5
|240
|20
|19. Florida
|17-6
|166
|-
|20. BYU
|19-2
|161
|16
|21. Ohio St.
|16-4
|147
|23
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|21-1
|140
|22
|23. North Carolina
|18-4
|136
|24
|24. Oregon
|14-7
|99
|19
|25. Iowa
|15-6
|61
|21
Others receiving votes: Kansas St 44, Mississippi 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Drexel 1, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1.
