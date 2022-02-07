The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (30)21-17501
2. Stanford18-37192
3. Louisville21-26794
4. Michigan20-26566
5. NC State20-36393
6. Arizona17-35838
7. Indiana16-35665
8. UConn15-453410
9. Iowa St.20-346511
10. Baylor17-54629
11. Georgia Tech18-444512
12. Oklahoma20-340418
13. Tennessee19-43987
14. LSU18-434215
15. Maryland17-633717
16. Texas15-626913
17. Georgia17-525514
18. Notre Dame18-524020
19. Florida17-6166-
20. BYU19-216116
21. Ohio St.16-414723
22. Florida Gulf Coast21-114022
23. North Carolina18-413624
24. Oregon14-79919
25. Iowa15-66121

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 44, Mississippi 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Drexel 1, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1.

