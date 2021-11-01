The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (63)8-015751
2. Cincinnati8-014552
3. Alabama7-114133
4. Oklahoma9-013824
5. Michigan St.8-013408
6. Ohio St.7-112965
7. Oregon7-112337
8. Notre Dame7-1106711
9. Michigan7-110486
10. Wake Forest8-0102513
11. Oklahoma St.7-191515
12. Auburn6-285318
13. Texas A&M6-284714
14. Baylor7-183316
15. Mississippi6-267810
16. UTSA8-046023
17. BYU7-245025
18. Kentucky6-240912
19. Iowa6-23429
20. Houston7-1338-
21. Coastal Carolina7-123724
22. Penn St.5-318220
23. SMU7-117619
24. Louisiana-Lafayette7-1161-
25. Fresno St.7-2151-

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.

