The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (52)
|24-3
|1514
|1
|2. Arizona (6)
|28-3
|1435
|2
|3. Baylor (3)
|26-5
|1402
|3
|4. Auburn
|27-4
|1331
|5
|5. Kentucky
|25-6
|1306
|7
|6. Kansas
|25-6
|1170
|6
|7. Duke
|26-5
|1100
|4
|8. Villanova
|23-7
|1096
|11
|9. Purdue
|25-6
|967
|8
|9. Tennessee
|23-7
|967
|13
|11. Providence
|24-4
|951
|9
|12. Wisconsin
|24-6
|857
|10
|13. UCLA
|23-6
|737
|17
|14. Texas Tech
|23-8
|730
|12
|15. Arkansas
|24-7
|687
|14
|16. Illinois
|22-8
|612
|20
|17. Saint Mary's (Cal)
|24-6
|506
|19
|18. Houston
|26-5
|502
|14
|19. Murray St.
|30-2
|424
|22
|20. UConn
|22-8
|370
|18
|21. Southern Cal
|25-6
|279
|16
|22. Texas
|21-10
|216
|21
|23. Colorado St.
|24-4
|194
|-
|24. Iowa
|22-9
|189
|24
|25. North Carolina
|23-8
|56
|-
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.
