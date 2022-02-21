The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (61)
|23-2
|1525
|1
|2. Arizona
|24-2
|1461
|3
|3. Auburn
|24-3
|1313
|2
|4. Purdue
|24-4
|1299
|5
|5. Kansas
|22-4
|1297
|6
|6. Kentucky
|22-5
|1248
|4
|7. Duke
|23-4
|1146
|9
|8. Villanova
|21-6
|1071
|10
|9. Texas Tech
|21-6
|1066
|11
|10. Baylor
|22-5
|984
|7
|11. Providence
|22-3
|910
|8
|12. UCLA
|19-5
|802
|13
|13. Wisconsin
|21-5
|735
|15
|14. Houston
|22-4
|734
|14
|15. Illinois
|19-7
|666
|12
|16. Southern Cal
|23-4
|586
|17
|17. Tennessee
|19-7
|580
|16
|18. Arkansas
|21-6
|502
|23
|19. Murray St.
|26-2
|371
|21
|20. Texas
|19-8
|349
|20
|21. UConn
|19-7
|340
|24
|22. Ohio St.
|16-7
|320
|18
|23. Saint Mary's (Cal)
|22-6
|148
|-
|24. Alabama
|17-10
|63
|25
|25. Iowa
|18-8
|59
|-
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.
