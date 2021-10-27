The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (63)7-015751
2. Cincinnati7-014772
3. Alabama7-114174
4. Oklahoma8-013833
5. Ohio St.6-113115
6. Michigan7-012706
7. Oregon6-1116510
8. Michigan St.7-011609
9. Iowa6-1103511
10. Mississippi6-1103412
11. Notre Dame6-192213
12. Kentucky6-184915
13. Wake Forest7-080116
14. Texas A&M6-270017
15. Oklahoma St.6-16828
16. Baylor6-151320
17. Pittsburgh6-151023
18. Auburn5-248119
19. SMU7-047321
20. Penn St.5-24717
21. San Diego St.7-039022
22. Iowa St.5-2298-
23. UTSA8-023524
24. Coastal Carolina6-113214
25. BYU6-244-

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon St. 7, Arizona St. 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.

