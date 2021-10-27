The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (63)
|7-0
|1575
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|7-0
|1477
|2
|3. Alabama
|7-1
|1417
|4
|4. Oklahoma
|8-0
|1383
|3
|5. Ohio St.
|6-1
|1311
|5
|6. Michigan
|7-0
|1270
|6
|7. Oregon
|6-1
|1165
|10
|8. Michigan St.
|7-0
|1160
|9
|9. Iowa
|6-1
|1035
|11
|10. Mississippi
|6-1
|1034
|12
|11. Notre Dame
|6-1
|922
|13
|12. Kentucky
|6-1
|849
|15
|13. Wake Forest
|7-0
|801
|16
|14. Texas A&M
|6-2
|700
|17
|15. Oklahoma St.
|6-1
|682
|8
|16. Baylor
|6-1
|513
|20
|17. Pittsburgh
|6-1
|510
|23
|18. Auburn
|5-2
|481
|19
|19. SMU
|7-0
|473
|21
|20. Penn St.
|5-2
|471
|7
|21. San Diego St.
|7-0
|390
|22
|22. Iowa St.
|5-2
|298
|-
|23. UTSA
|8-0
|235
|24
|24. Coastal Carolina
|6-1
|132
|14
|25. BYU
|6-2
|44
|-
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon St. 7, Arizona St. 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.