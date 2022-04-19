|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Brooklyn G Kyrie Irving $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands during an April 17 game at Boston.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced WR Ashton Dulin has signed his tender.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Geno Smith, WR Penny Hart, G Phil Haynes, DT Bryan Mone, LBs Tanner Muse and Jon Rhattigan, S Ryan Neal, CB John Reid and C Dakoda Shepley.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Lukas Reichel to Rockford (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned C Aatu Raty to Bridgeport (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Mitch Gillam to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Brett McKenzie to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Zach Berzolla from Jacksonville (ECHL) from loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired C Pontus Holmberg.
|East Coast Hockey League
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled G Jordan Papirny from Henderson (AHL) from loan.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired D Joe Gatenby.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Recalled F Peter Abbandonato and D Oliver Galipeau from loan.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Tarun Fizer.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Recalled G Justin Garces on a short-term loan agreement.
COLUMBUS CREW — Recalled D Philip Quinton and M Isaac Angking on short-term loan agreements.
