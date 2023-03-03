|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Balazovic to St. Paul (IL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Sam Gardner to a contract extension.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded OD Denis Phipps to Charleston (Atlantic League).
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Acquired RHP Angel Landazuri from Southern (Atlantic League).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jamaree Bouyea to a 10-day contract.
|Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Tully Bevilaqua assistant coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boeetger to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Marcus Kemp.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired LW Brock McGinn and a 2023 third-round draft pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for D Dmitry Kulikov.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Reece Vitelli from Tucson. Acquired F Brett Ritchie and D Connor Mackey from Calgary in exchange for F Nick Ritchie and D Troy Stecher.
BOSTON BRUINS — Returned C Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed G Ike Boettger to a one-year contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Returned RW Walker Duehr and LW Jakob Pelletier to Calgary (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned RW David Gust and D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL). Activated D Nikita Zaitsev from reserve. Recalled LW Anders Bjork from Chicago (AHL). Returned RW Joey Anderson to Rockford.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Loaned C Cole Sillinger to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Returned C Fredrik Karlstrom, C Fredrick Olofsson, G Matthew Murray and G Adam Scheel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL) from Texas (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Broberg and F Devin Shore to Bakersfield (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned C Zac Dalpe and G Alex Lyon to Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned F Quinton Byfield and C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Buffalo in exchange for LW Jordan Greenway. Acquired C Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Acquired D John Klingberg from Anaheim in exchange for D Andrej Susty and the rights to F Nikita Nesterenko and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Acquired C Frederic Allard and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for C Nate Schnarr. Loaned D Frederic Allard to Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Luke Evangelista, C Mark Jankowski, C Zach Sanford, RW Kiefer Sherwood, RW Phil Tomasino and LW John Leonard to Milwaukee (AHL). Signed D Dante Fabio and G Kevin Lankinen to one-year contracts. Acquired F Rasmus Asplund from Buffalo in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Curtis Lazar from Vancouver in exchange from a fourth-round 2024 draft pick. Loaned and recalled D Kevin Bahl and G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). Assigned F Graeme Clark to Utica.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Activated C Tanner Laczynski from injured reserve. Acquired LW Brendan Lemieux and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for C Zack MacEwen.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LWs Drake Caggiula and Drew O'Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on loan. Acquired D Tony Sund from San Jose n exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired LW Jakub Vrana from Detroit in exchange for C Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round 2025 draft pick.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL). Reassigned LW Jaydon Dureau from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Gabriel Carlsson and D Vincent Iorio from Hershey (AHL). Returned D Dylan McIlrath and C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey.
WINNIPEG JETS — Acquired LW Vladislav Namestnikov from San Jose in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.
|American Hockey League
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled F Calder Brooks from Rapid City (ECHL) loan.
CHARLOTTW CHECKERS — Released
COACHELLA FIREBIRDS — Returned D Jake McLaughlin to Kansas City (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired RW Rocco Grimaldi and LW Logan Nijhoff from San Diego and loaned Nijhoff to Indy (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Reece Vitelli from Atlanta (ECHL).
|ECHL
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Adam Berg to a standard player contract.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired G Mario Vrab from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned D Tyson Helgesen to Calgary (AHL). Signed D Alex Carlson to a standard player contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned D Gustavo Vallecilla to Columbus for the remainder of the season in exchange for $175,000 in general allocation money.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired M Santiago Rodriguez from Montevideo City Torque on a designated player contract through the 2027 MLS season.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Yolanda Thomas assistant coach.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Chloe Ricketts to a three-year contract.
