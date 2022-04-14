|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Damon Jones and RHP Connor Brogdon to Lehigh Valley (IL).
|National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley an undisclosed amount for inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media after a game on April 12 in Los Angeles.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Josh Dobbs.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived P Hunter Niswander.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Sammy Watkins to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Kemoko Turay to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Geno Smith.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Juuso Valimake to Stockton (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Jake Christensen to Cleveland (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Connor Dewar from Iowa (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Tanner Laczynski,and G Felix Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended that Tucson F Bokondji Imama six games for his actions during a game on April 9 at Rockford.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired F John Beecher. Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.
TEXAS STARS — Reassigned G Max Jurusik and D Max Martin to Idaho (ECHL) on loan.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned F Stephen Baylis to Rapid City (ECHL) on loan.
|East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Kyle Betts to a standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
|MLS Next Pro
ORLANDO CITY B — Signed M Victor Yan to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Announced M Neicer Acosta has received his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa and is now available to compete for the Lions.
|USL W League
USL W LEAGUE — Announced the addition of Stockton as an expansion team for the 2023 season.
