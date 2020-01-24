|BASEBALL
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Trevor Hildenberger to a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Dominic Leone to a minor league contract. Named Alex Eckelman director of hitting development; Cody Buckel, Rob Cerfolio and Andrew Bahnert assistant directors of player development; John McDonald minor league field coordinator; Joe Torres and Joel Mangrum minor league pitching coodinators; Stephen Osterer minor league pitching resource coordinator; Tony Mansolino minor league infield coordinaor; Larry Day minor league player programs coordinator; Andy Tracy manager, Jason Esposito hitting coach and Travis Roberson trainer of Columbus (IL); Junior Betances hitting coach, Jordan Smith bench coach and Scott Nealon strength and conditioning coach of Akron (EL); Dennis Malavé manager, Owen Dew pitching coach, Grant Fink hitting coach and Juan De La Cruz bench coach of Lynchburg (Carolina); Greg DiCenzo manager, Jason Blanton pitching coach, Mike Mergenthaler hitting coach, Vance Law bench coach, Paul Synenkyj strength and conditioning coach and Patrick Reynolds trainer of Lake County (MWL); Luke Carlin manager, Kevin Erminio pitching coach, Craig Massoni hitting coach, JT Maguire bench coach, Juan Acevedo strength and conditioning coach and Franklin Sammons trainer of Mahoning Valley (NYP); Omir Santos manager, Ian Forster hitting coach, JB Eary bench coach and Carlos Jan pitching coach of DSL 1; Jesus Tavares manager, Anderson Polanco pitching coach and Derrik Diaz trainer of DSL 2; Kyle Lindquist bench coach and Luis Estala trainer of AZL Blue; and Ken Knutson manager, Chris Smith hitting coach and Trent Kaltenbach strength and conditioning coach of AZL Red.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Reggie McClain for assignment. Claimed LHP Nick Margevicius off waivers from San Diego.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Re-signed OL Kristian Matte and Sean Jamieson to two-year contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Andrew Carleton to Indy Eleven (USL Championship).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Bought out the contract of F Angelo Rodriguez.
ORLANDO CITY — Named Antonio Nocerino coach of the development academy.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed M Blake Bodily.
|USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Ally Ng'Anzi.
|COLLEGE
DOANE — Promoted interim women's basketball coach Ryan Baumgartner to head coach.
KENTUCKY — Freshman F Kahlil Whitney is leaving the men's basketball team.
OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Kendre Talley men's basketball coach.
PENN STATE — Named Brian Buchkovich director of ability athletics and coach.
SOUTHERN CAL — Named Todd Orlando defensive coordinator.
THE CITADEL — Named Bobby Ruff inside linebackers coach.
