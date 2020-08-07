|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added LHP Brian Gonzalez and INF Gunnar Henderson to the 60-man player pool.
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Seth Blair to a minor-league contract and added to the 60-man player pool. Released OF John Andreoli.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Purchased contract of RHP Chase De Jong to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to the 45-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Jorge Lopez for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the paternity list. Selected the contract of LHP Sean Gilmartin from the alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Added RHP Justin Miller to the taxi squad.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day IL. Claimed LHP Robbie Erlin off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Humberto Mejia from the alternate training site. Outrighted OF Ryan Cordell to the alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Robert Gsellman from the IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora to alternate training site. Added INF Luis Carpio to the 60-man player pool.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Added OF Hunter Bishop to the player pool and will report to the alternate training site. RHP Reyes Moronta has reported to the alternate training site where he will continue his rehab.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived RB Craig Reynolds.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Ja'Marcus Bradley from reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT Davon Godchaux, S Brandon Jones and DE Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Dion Jordan to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Vic Beasley from reserve/Did Not Report List. Placed DL Jack Crawford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned center Aliaksei Protas to Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).
East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Signed F Brendan van Riemsdyk to a rookie contract.
|COLLEGE
CAMPBELL — Announced the addition of Wes Hunt as volunteer assistant baseball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.