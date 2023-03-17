|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Enoli Paredes to Sugar Land. Reassigned RHPs Austin Hansen and Mat Ruppenthal, C Luke Berryhill, INF Grae Kessinger and OF Ross Adolph to the minor league camp.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Dennis Santana off waivers from Minnesota.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks $35,000 for the unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person in a game on March 15 against Miami.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Converted the contract of F Anthony Lamb to an NBA Contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Xavier Cooks to a rest-of-season contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Tae Davis.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Isaiah McKenzie.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Orlando Brown to a four-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed QB Cooper Rush to a two-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed K Michael Badgley.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed G Nick Allegretti.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed TE Donald Parham.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year contract. Signed LB David Long Jr. and TE Eric Saubert.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with OL Austin Schlottmann.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB Jalen Mills. Re-signed DT Daniel Ekuale. Signed TE Mike Gesicki to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with QB Marcus Mariota.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Devin Bush. Agreed to terms with S Julian Love.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released RB Leonard Fournette and TE Cameron Brate.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Abdullah Anderson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Austin Czarnik and D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nolan Foote from Utica (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL).
GRAND RAPID GRIFFINS — Loaned G Jan Bednar to Toledo (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned RW Isaac Johnson to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Joe Gatenby from Greenville (ECHL) loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Mitchell Fossier to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Arvid Henrikson to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Orrin Centazzo from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed C Jakov Novak to a standard player contract.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Julian Sime from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Nicholas Latinovich to a standard player contract (SPC).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired D Evan Wardley from Kalamazoo trade.
INDY FUEL — Acquired D Max Coyle.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Matheson Iacopelli from Kalamazoo trade.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed D Alex Brooks to a standard player contract (SPC).
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Elias Rosen to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
MAINE MARINERS — Acquired F Carter Johnson from Wheeling trade.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Jay Powell.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired D Sacha Roy.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Ryan Cox to a standard player contract (SPC).
WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired Fs Jason Pineo and Brett Boeing.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Announced G Antonio Carrera (U-20) and D Nolan Norris (U.S. U-9-19) have been called to represent the United States.
LA GALAXY — Announced F Dejan Joveljic (Serbia) and Ds Kelvin Leerdam (Suriname), Eric Zavaleta (El Salvador) and Marcus Ferkranus (U-20 USMYNT) were called up by their respective national teams.
REAL SALT LAKE — Announced G Gavin Beavers and M Diego Luna have been selected for both the U-19 and U-20 USYNT, respectively.
|COLLEGE
FORDHAM — Promoted Art Asselta to football's offensive coordinator and Allen Gant to defensive coordinator.
