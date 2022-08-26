|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHPs Aaron Loup, LHP Ryan Tepera and OF Taylor Ward on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Jose Marte from Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contracts of OF Ryan Aguilar and RHP Gerardo Reyes from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment. Designated SS Tim Beckham for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Glasnow on a two-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Cole Ragans on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 23.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Chris Devenski for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated INF Garrett Cooper from the 7-day IL. Designated INF Jesus Aguilar for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated INF/OF Jace Peterson from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes to Nashville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed CF Simon Muzziotti on the 60-day IL. Reinstated RF Bryce Harper from the 60-day IL. Realled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned 3B Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Cade Cavalli from Rochester (IL). Reinstated INF Luis Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Rochester. Released 3B Maikel Franco.
|Minor League Baseball
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHPs Nick Trabacchi and Patrick Quinn. Placed RHP Ryan Messinger on the IL, retroactive to August 24. Placed LHP Stephen Tarpley on the IL, retroactive to August 25.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed TE Tucker Fisk. Waived OT Rick Leonard.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed LB Tyus Bowser on the reserve/PUP list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed K Jake Verity off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived QB Jake Luton and LB Grant Morgan.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Travis Toivonen and P/K Ryan Santoso. Released S Andrew Adams. Waived WR Bailey Gaither.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Philippe Myers to a one-year contract extension.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Transferred W Szabolcs Schon to Hungarian first division side MOL Fehervar FC.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Cristian Tello from Real Betis (La Liga), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
LA GALAXY — Named Yoann Damet assistant coach.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Acquired M Hassan Agboub on loan from Mohammed VI Football Academy.
|COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Yesenia Evaristo assistant softball coach.
ST. ANSELM — Named Peter Early director of track & field/cross county.
