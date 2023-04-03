BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent OF Bligh Madris and INF J.J. Matijevic outright to Sugar Land (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Hamilton. Transferred RHP Frankie Montas from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated OF Jordal Luplow for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned LHP Jared Shuster to Gwinnett.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville. Placed RHP Nic Enright o the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Released INF/OF Darin Ruf.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed RHPs Dustin Beggs and David Kubiak.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Boog Powell.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Mekki Sargent. Re-signed OT Cole Van Lanen.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract extension.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed LB Andrew Dowell.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Joe Beckett.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Oskar Steen to Providence (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Cleveland (AHL). Returned G Jon Gillies and C Justin Richards to Cleveland.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL). Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Ryan McAllister to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F John Leonard from Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Ronnie Attar from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned LW Alexander Nylander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Vadim Zherenko from Springfield (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired F Ryan McAllister.
COACHELLA FIREBIRDS — Acquired D Ville Ottavainen. Returned LW Luke Stevens to Kansas City (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Acquired F Brendan Furry. Returned LW Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired G Brian Wilson.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Rob McBurnett vice president of communications.
National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Amanda Allen to a three-year contract pending the receipt of her international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.
