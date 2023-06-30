BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Keegan Akin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 29.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Cal Quantrill from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Michael Kelly to Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Alec Marsh from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP James McArthur to Omaha.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent 3B Kevin Padlo outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of 3B Charlie Culberson from Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Michael Soroka from Gwinnett. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett. Transferred LHP Dylan Lee from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Colin Holderman from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (IL). Placed RHP Jake Woodford on the 15-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 15-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Jose a Ferrer from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Patrick Corbin on the bereavement list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Corliss Williamson assistant coach.
NBA G League
NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed Fs Tyler Smith and Izan Almansa.
Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Charli Turner Thorne assistant coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived S Myles Dorn. Signed DT Taylor Stallworth.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jerad Rosburg to a one-year, two-way contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed G Zane McIntyre, D Dakota Mermis and F Nick Swaney to one-year, two-way contracts.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Shane Bowers to a one-year, two-way contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Noah Juulsen to a two-year, two-way contract.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Roman Ahcan to a one-year contract.
East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Shane Sellar to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Named Rodolfo Borrell sporting director.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed M Emmanuel Iwe to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Waived D Sega Coulibaly.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Miguel Araujo from FC Emmen (Dutch side), pending a physical and receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Signed M Victor Griffin to a short-term agreement.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Giovanni Aguilar to a third short-term agreement.
National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Suspended Chicago M Julia Bianchi for one game for major game misconduct during a June 25 match against NJ/NY Gotham FC. Fined Chicago head coach Chris Petrucelli an undisclosed amount for comments detrimental to the league made on social media on June 26.
