BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTONA ASTROS — Named Ryan Engels development coach of Round Rock (PCL); Gregorio Pettit manager, Jason Kanzler hitting coach and Sean Connole mental skills and development coach of Corpus Christi (TL); Rafael Peña hitting coach of Fayetteville (Carolina); Sean Godfrey hitting coach of Quad Cities (MWL); Wladimir Sutil manager, Ernesto Irizarry hitting coach and Tanner Lubbach development coach of Tri-City (NYP); Ricardo Rivera manager of the GCL Astros; Luis Reynoso hitting coach of the DSL Astros; Jeff Lewis minor league rehab coordinator; and Terrence Kennell minor league strength and conditioning rehab coordinator.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHPs Rob Whalen and Erasmo Ramírez and INF Eduardo Núñez to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
Women's NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to a reserve/future contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Named Bill O'Brien general manager in addition to his duties as coach. Promoted executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby to executive vice president of football operation.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Eric Blake, WR Hunter Karl and DL Evan Machibroda.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Marcus Pettersson on a five-year contract extension.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Connor Schmidt two games.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Luis Amarilla on a 12-month loan from Vélez Sarsfield (Primera División-Argentina).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Gudmundur Thórarinsson.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Gabriel Gomez.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Adam Scheier special teams coordinator.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Shaun Bishop men's golf coach.

