|BASEBALL
|American League
HOUSTONA ASTROS — Named Ryan Engels development coach of Round Rock (PCL); Gregorio Pettit manager, Jason Kanzler hitting coach and Sean Connole mental skills and development coach of Corpus Christi (TL); Rafael Peña hitting coach of Fayetteville (Carolina); Sean Godfrey hitting coach of Quad Cities (MWL); Wladimir Sutil manager, Ernesto Irizarry hitting coach and Tanner Lubbach development coach of Tri-City (NYP); Ricardo Rivera manager of the GCL Astros; Luis Reynoso hitting coach of the DSL Astros; Jeff Lewis minor league rehab coordinator; and Terrence Kennell minor league strength and conditioning rehab coordinator.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Signed RHPs Rob Whalen and Erasmo Ramírez and INF Eduardo Núñez to minor league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's NBA
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to a reserve/future contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Named Bill O'Brien general manager in addition to his duties as coach. Promoted executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby to executive vice president of football operation.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Eric Blake, WR Hunter Karl and DL Evan Machibroda.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Marcus Pettersson on a five-year contract extension.
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Connor Schmidt two games.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Luis Amarilla on a 12-month loan from Vélez Sarsfield (Primera División-Argentina).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Gudmundur Thórarinsson.
|USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Gabriel Gomez.
|COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Named Adam Scheier special teams coordinator.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Shaun Bishop men's golf coach.
