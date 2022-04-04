CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned INF Romy Gonzalez and LHP Anderson Severino to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHP Jake Faria and INF Daniel Robertson to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Danny Coulombe. Designated C Jose Godoy for release or assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned IF Vimael Machin outright to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Reassigned C Christian Bethancourt, INFs Drew Jackson, Dalton Kelly, Christian Lopes and Eric Thames to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (Triple-A East). Assigned LHP Manny Banuelos and OF Ender Inciarte to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned RHPs Jonathan Holder and Robert Gsellman, LHP Stephen Gonsalves and INF Steven Brault and Stephen Gonsalves to Iowa (AHL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Mike Brockman vice president of facilities and projects and Tom Hecht to vice president of consumer experience.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned INF Donovan Walton to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reassigned INF Mike Ford to minor league camp.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andre Pallante on a contract. Reassigned LHP to Memphis (Triple-A East). Reassigned LHP Connor Thomas, C Julio Rodriguez and INF Cory Spangenberg to minor league camp. Placed RHP Jake Flaherty on the 10-day IL.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Tyler Webb.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Chris Westry to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Corey Bojorquez to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Fred Johnson to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Victor Soderstrom from Tuscon (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso, D Jusso Valimake and C Adam Ruzicka from Stockton (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Bowen Byram from Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo to Grand Rapids (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Rockford F Carson Gicewicz for one game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Tucson on April 2 and Toronto F Rich Clune for one game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Manitoba on April 3.
