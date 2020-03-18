|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Yermin Mercedes and RHP Jose Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Quijada, RHP Kyle Keller, C Anthony Bemboom, RHP Jaime Barria and RHP Taylor Cole to Salt Lake (PCL).
|National League
Cincinnati Reds — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon and C Tyler Stephenson to Louisville (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released CB Desmond Trufant. Acquired TE Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round pick from Baltimore for a 2020 second and fifth-round picks.
BUFFALO BILLS — Acquired WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick from the Vikings for the 2020 first, fifth and sixth-round picks and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Signed LB Tyler Matakevich, DT Vernon Butler and DE Quinton Jefferson to two-year contracts. Signed LB A.J. Klein and DE Mario Anderson to three-year contracts. Signed RB Taiwan Jones to a one-year deal.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released S Eric Reed.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released OLB Leonard Floyd. Signed TE Jimmy Graham to a two-year contract. Signed DE Robert Quinn to a five-year contract. Acquired QB Nick Foles from Jacksonville for a fourth-round pick.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released CB B.W. Webb and G John Miller.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed S Darian Thompson to a two-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed second-round tender on DL Mike Purcell. Acquired CB A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville for a 2020 fourth-round pick.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Devon Kennard.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RT Rick Wagner and LB Christian Kirksey to two-year contracts.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed OL Austin Blythe to a one-year deal.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed QB Kirk Cousins to a three-year contract extension. Re-Signed FB C.J. Ham to a four-year contract. Re-signed P Britton Colquitt to a three-year contract. Re-signed Eric Wilson to a one-year contract. Terminated the contract of OG Josh Kline.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DB Devin McCourty to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed G Alex Lewis to a three-year contract. Released CB Trumaine Johnson.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DB Malcolm Jenkins. Re-signed DB Jalen Mills, DL Hassan Ridgeway and QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year contracts. Re-signed S Rodney McLeod to a two-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on the reserved list. Re-signed LS Kameron Canaday. Re-signed OT Zach Banner to a one-year contract. Released FB Roosevelt Nix.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed Arik Armstead to a five-year contract. Re-signed OT Shon Coleman, RB Matt Breida and WR Kendrick Bourne to one-year contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DT Jarran Reed to a two-year contract. Signed TE Greg Olsen to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OT Dennis Kelly to a three-year contract.
|Candaian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Placed QB Austin Appleby on retired list.
