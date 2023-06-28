BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL). Optioned LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Angel Zerpa and RHP Brad Keller to Omaha (IL) on rehab assignments.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Ian Hamilton from the 15-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent INF Brandon Lowe to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Kolby Allard from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez to Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Derek Law to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Randy Wynne outright to Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Gavin Hollowell from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Nick Mears on the 15-day IL. Sent INF Kris Bryant to Albuquerque (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of LHP Thomas Pannone from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Peter Strzelecki to Nashville.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Noah Song to Clearwater (IL) on a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled 3B Jared Triolo from Indianapolis (IL). Placed 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 25. Sent DH Ji Man Choi and LHP Rob Zastryzny to Indianapolis on rehab assignments.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso (PCL). Placed RHP Reiss Knehr on the 15-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent OF Heliot Ramos to San Jose (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed C Naz Reid to a contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed RW Timo Meier to an eight-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Traded F Ross Colton to Colorado in exchange for a second-round 2023 draft pick.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C David Kampf to a four-year contract.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Brayden Pachal to a two-year contract. Traded RW Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Bob Deraney assistant coach.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Named Gerardo 'Tata' Martino head coach.
National Women's Soccer League
ANGEL CITY FC — Signed Ds Elizabeth Eddy and Kelsey Hill as national team replacement players.
HOUSTON DASH — Signed M Andressa Alves, pending receipt of her international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.