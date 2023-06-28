Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.