|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHPS Eduard Bazardo, Wandisson Charles and Kyle Dowdy on minor league contracts.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jameson Taillon on a four-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Lawrence J. Nassivera vice president of transportation strategies.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with vice president and general manager Sam Fuld and assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia on three-year contract extensions.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed G John Simpson to the practice squad. Released LB Julian Stanford from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Reinstated OL Ike Boettger from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released DT Brandin Bryant.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived WR Sammy Watkins. Promoted RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Curtis Brooks from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted CB Gregory Junior from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived S Tyree Gillespie.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned Fs Jiri Kulich, Noah Ostlund and Isak Rosen to their junior national teams.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Dylan Coghlan from Chicago (AHL). Returned C Jack Drury to Chicago.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reinstated G Alex Stalock from injured reserve. Reassigned G Arvid Soderblom to Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Martin Kaut from Colorado (AHL). Acquired C Denis Malgin from Toronto in exchange for LW Dryden Hunt.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled C Josh Dunne from Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded F Givani Smith to Florida in exchange for D Michael Del Zotto then traded him to Anaheim in exhcnage for F Danny O'Regan and subsequently assigned him to Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed G Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari and D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tommy Novak from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned F Brian Halonen from Adirondack (ECHL) to Utica (AHL). Assigned G Akira Schmid to Utica. Loaned D Simon Nemec to Slovakia's National Team.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned G Collin Delia to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled G Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned G Mitchell Weeks to Indy (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Jarrod Gourley from Adirondack (ECHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Wichita F Quinn Preston for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for elbowing during a Dec. 17th game against Allen.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Brent Morgan
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed G Jonathan Bond to a two-year contract extension. Signed G Jonathan Klinsmann to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Joe Bendick to a one-year contract.
|MLS Next Pro
HUNTSVILLE CITY FC — Signed M Isaiah Johnston to a contract pending league approval and receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed D Ally Prisock to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed D Amber Brooks to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
NAVY — Named Brian Newberry head football coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.