|BASEBALL
|Major League
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Letitia Selk vice president of products and technology.
|National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Chris Ware director of baseball communications and Jim Hogan baseball communications coordinator.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Frankie Luvu to a two-year contract extension.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Ejiro Evero defensive coordinator, Dwayne Stukes special team coordinator and Marcus Dixon defensive line coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a two-year contract extension.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Press Taylor offensive coach, Mike Caldwell defensive coach, Heath Farwell special teams coach, Jim Bob Cooter passing game coordinator, Mike McCoy quarterback coach, Phil Rauscher offensive line coach, Chris Jackson wide receiver coach, Richard Angulo tight end coach, Bernie Parmalee running back coach, Andrew Breiner assistant quarterback coach, Will Harriger assistant wide receiver coach, Todd Washington assistant offensive line coach, Nick Williams offensive quality control coach, Bob Sutton senior defensive assistant, Brentson Buckner defensive line coach, Bill Shuey outside linebacker coach, Tony Gilbert inside linebacker coach, Cody Grimm safeties coach, Deshea Townsend cornerback/defensive pass game coordinator, Rory Segrest assistant defensive line coach, Patrick Reilly defensive quality control coach, Luke Thompson assistant special teams coach, ElizaBeth Mayer assistant to the head coach and Tyler Wolf director of team administration.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Cre'von LeBlanc to a reserve/future contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR River Cracraft to a reserve/future contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Brian Angelichio tight end/passing game coordinator, Ed Donatell defensive coordinator, Jerrod Johnson assistant quarterback coach, Chris Kuper offensive line coach, Curtis Modkins running back/running game coordinator, Chris O'Hara quarterback coach, Mike Pettine assistant head coach, Justin Rascati assistant offensive line coach and Chris Rumph defensive line coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned G Michael McNiven to Laval (AHL) on loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Nico Daws to Utica (AHL). Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired C Adam Brooks off waivers from Vegas.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc and F Zach Jordan from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Traded LW Adam Johnson to Lehigh Valley (AHL.
SPRINGFIELD — Loaned D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired D Ryan Cook from Norfolk in trade.
INDY FUEL — Traded D Mike Lee to Kansas City in exchange for F Bryan Lemos. Acquired F Ryan Valentini from a Rapid City in trade.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Nick Mangone from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired F Matthew Quercia.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Ben Reveno to an MLS NEXT Pro contract pending league and federation approval.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Tom Edwards to a one-year loan contract pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and international trade certificate (ITC). Signed MF Serge Mgoma to a four-year MLS Homegrown contract.
National Women's Soccer League-
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Meggie Dougherty Howard to a one-year contract and G Kaylie Collins to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded F Kumi Yokoyama to Gotham FC for a 2023 natural fourth round draft pick.
|COLLEGE
CHATTANOOGA — Named Anthony Davis II running back coach and Ricky Spradling wide receiver coach for football.
DAYTON — Named Braden Layer quarterback coach/passing coordinator for football.
RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Cy Butler coordinator of recreational and fitness programs.
