|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with 1B/DH Josh Bell on a two-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Kyle Muller, RHPs Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas and C Manny Pina from Atlanta in exchange for C Sean Murphy. Acquired OF Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee in exchange for C William Contreras and RHPs Justin Yeager and Joel Payamps. Designated INF Vimael Machin for assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed OF Marcos Castillo. Released RHP Alex Wagner.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF/RHP Jairus Richards.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Juan Pichardo to a contract extension.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised the 2023 contract options on LHPs Christian Allgretti, Frankie Guiliano, RHPs James Bradwell, Osman Gutierrez, Tyler Luneke, Mason McAllister, Tucker Smith, Kyle Thomas, Nathan Torres, OFs Steve Brown, Canice Ejoh, L.P. Pelletier, Raphael Gladu, OF C/INF Richardo Sanchez, INFs Ethan Hunt, INF Juan Kelly and C Marcel Lacasse.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Boston F Grant Williams an undisclosed amount for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands during a game against Golden State on Dec. 10. Fined Atlanta G Trae Young $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands at the conclusion of a game against Chicago on Dec. 11.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper and TE Maxx Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated G Elijah Wilkinson from injured reserve. Designated G Matt Hennessy to return to practice from injured reserve. Waived RB Damien Williams and LB Nate Landman.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR T.Y. Hilton.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DT Brandin Bryant from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Jordan Meredith to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed DT Larrell Murchison off waivers from Tennessee. Placed WR Jacob Harris on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted LBs Jamie Collins Sr. and Cam McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB David Johnson. Waived G Josh Andrews.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLB Ola Adeniyi and LB Joe Schobert.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated QB Carson Wentz from injured reserve. Placed C Tyler Larsen on injured reserve.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jake Thomas to a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed D Dysin Mayo on waivers.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Zach Cooper to Rockford (AHL) from Indy (ECHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Daniil Tarasov from Cleveland (AHL). Assigned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari and D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled C Rourke Chartier from Belleville (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Alexey Toropchenko from Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick Cicek, Fs C.J. Suess and Evgeny Svechnikov from San Jose (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled D Gustav Olofsson from Coachella Valley (AHL). Claimed RW Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from Nashville. Placed C Karson Kuhlman on waivers.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Connor Corcoran to Henderson (AHL) from Savannah (ECHL). Recalled RW Jonas Rondbjerg, Ds Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak from Henderson.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned D Dylan McIlrath to Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned F Cameron Wright to Utah (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Drew Worrad to Toledo (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Pierrick Dube from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled F Colin Bilek from Troie-Rivieres (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed Ds Matthew Cairns and Chris Cameron to professional tryout contracts (PTO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled D Austin Osmanski from Worcester (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Zach Solow to Newfoundland (ECHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended LW Kale Howarth for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a game against Toledo on Dec. 10. Suspended Adirondack LW Noah Corson for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a game against Norfolk on Dec. 11.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Kyle Matthews. Traded F Luc Brown to Wichita.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Logan Nelson. Placed F Michael Pastujov on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed G Hunter Vorva. Released G Dave Desander as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed D James Melindy on injured reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Rhett Kingston.
TROIS RIVIERES LIONS — Released G David Richer. Activated G Thomas Sigouin from reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Jordan Stone on injured reserve.
WICHITA NAILERS — Traded D Bray Crowder to Cincinnati.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed F Gyasi Zardes to a three-year contract.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired D Donell Henry off waivers from Toronto.
|MLS Next Pro
COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Exercised the options of Ds Jacob Erlandson, Justin Malou and Abdirizak Mohamed, Ms Coleman Gannon, Marco Micaletto and F Noah Fuson.
National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Gabrielle Carle to a two-year contract.
