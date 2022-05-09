Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.