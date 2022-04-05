MLB — Suspended Milwaukee Brewers C Pedro Severion 80 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar and OF Tim Lacastro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP David McKay and optioned him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Placed RHP Stephen Ridings on the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Devin Sweet and OFs Billy Hamiltion and Steven Souza Jr. to the minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHPs A.L. Alexy, Glen Otto and Nick Snyder to Round Rock (PCL). Released RHP Brandon Workman and OF Jake Mariznick from their minor league contracts.
|National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jesus Aguilar on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Anthony Alford, LHP Sam Howard and RHPs Luis Oviedo and Max Kranick on the 10-Day IL. Reassigned RHP Jerad Eickhoff, C Taylor Davis, OF Bligh Madris, INF/OF Hunter Owen, Cs Michael Perez and Jamie Ritchie to the minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHPs Sam Clay and Josh Rogers to Rochester (Triple-A East).
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brett Kennedy.
|Frontier League
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of LHP Ryan Hennen to Kansas City (MLB).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Rashaan Evans.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Nick Eubanks.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Chase McLaughlin.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Jonas Griffith to a exclusive rights contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Armani Watts.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Riley Dixon to a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired a 2023 third-round pick from New England in exchange for WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Jeff Anderson executive vice president and chief communications officer.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE J.P. Holtz and DE Taco Charlton. Released QB Blake Bortles.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Greg Senat.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Hudson Fasching and G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson (AHL) on loan.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Marian Hossa to a one-day contract and announced he will retire.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL). Reassignned G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned LW Viktor Lodin from Timra IK (SHL) to Belleville (AHL). Recalled C Parker Kelly from Belleville.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reinstated LW Scott Laughton from concussion protocol. Reassigned RW Hayden Hodgson to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed C Lukas Svejkovsky to a three-year entry-level contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Promoted D Cale Fleury from Charlotte (AHL) to the active roster.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL). Reinstated D Jake Muzzin from concussion protocol.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Chicago F Josh Leivo one game for a spearing incident on April 3 against Texas.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Alex Peters to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Evan Moyse to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Kyle Betts to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Samuel Dove-McFalls to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
LAVAL ROCKET — Released D Darien Kielb from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned LW Justin Ducharme to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan.
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled C Tyler Boland and RW Todd Burgess from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Greg Moro from Kansas City (ECHL) loan.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Nick Perbix to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired G Rylan Parenteau.
UTICA COMETS — Released D Tim Theocharidis from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Conor O'Brien to the active roster. Placed F Nick Rivera on injured reserve effective Mar. 21 and F Peter MacArthur on bereavement leave.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Cam Gray.
IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed Fs Justin Misiak and Thomas Parrottino to the active roster.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Chris Van Os-Shaw to the active roster.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Matt Anderson to the active roster. Placed F Nick Isaacson on the reserve list and D Greg DiTomaso on injured reserve effective Mar. 31.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Zachary Tsekos to a professional tryout contract.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Dalton Skelly from injured reserve and F Tyler Jeanson from the reserve list. Placed F Billy Exell on the reserve list.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Matt Jenkins to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed MF Natalie Jacobs as a national team replacement player. Named Michael Balogun and Sara Lowdon assistant coaches to the technical staff.
|COLLEGE
TEMPLE — Named Diane Richardson head women's basketball coach.
