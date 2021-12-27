Transactions
BASKETBALL National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Chaundee Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Keifer Sykes to a rest of season contract.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Hassani Gravett and F Admiral Schofield to 20-day contracts.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Emanuel Terry to a 10-day contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Goodwin to 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DEs Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, LB Shaq Thompson, DTs Daviyon Nix, Phil Hoskins and D Matt Paradis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB Matt Barkley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived K Alex Kessman from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Allen Robinson, CB Jaylon Johnson, S Tashaun Gipson, TE Jesse James and RB Ryan Nall from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Brandon Allen and CB Darious Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated QB Jared Goff from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Josh Reynolds on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Steven Montez to the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Jahleel Addae, CB T.J. Carrie, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Marlon Mack and T Braden Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks and LB Justin March-Lillard.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated LB Cole Holcomb, C Tyler Larsen and G Brandon Scherff from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Tyler larsen on injured reserve.
HOCKEY National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Jan Jenik from Tucson (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska, LW Mikhail Maltsev, G Trent Miner and RW Callahan Burke from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad. Returned D Jordan Gross to Colorado.
DALLAS STARS — Placed F Roope Hintz and D Esa Lindell on COVID-19 protocol.DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Riley Barber, Ds Dan Renouf, Luke Witkowski and G Victor Brattstrom from Grand Rapids to the taxi squad.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Spencer Knight from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned RW Martin Frk and D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL) to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Ressigned LW Brandon Baddock, D Gianni Fairbrother, C Cameron Hillis and G Michael McNiven from Laval (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled G Cayden Primeau and D Corey Schueneman from Laval. Recalled G Kevin Poulin from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned Cs Jackson Cates and Gerry Mayhew from Lehigh Valley to the taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Ds Andrej Sustr and Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley and D Michal Kempny from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned D Lucas Johansen, Alex Alexeyev and F Brett Leason from Hershey to the taxi squad.
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Will Cullen from Worcester (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired G Peyton Jones.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Josh Dickinson, LW Max Humitz and D Gordi Myer to player try-out contracts (PTO).
HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Ryan Bednard and D Macoy Erkamps from South Carolina (ECHL). Recalled C Will Graber from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun and LW Riley McKay from Indy (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Jason Garrison to a player try-out contract (PTO).
East Coast Hockey League
INDY FUEL — Loaned F Brent Gates to San Diego (AHL).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D Ryan Orgel to a standard player contract.
