|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL). Optioned LHP J.P. Sears to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of OF Marcus Wilson from Tacoma (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Sam Haggerty from Tacoma. Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Tacoma. Placed OF Taylor Trammell on the 10-day IL. Transferred C Tom Murphy from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a one-year major league contract. Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson to Buffalo (IL). Transferred LHP Tayler Saucedo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
|National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SS Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Luke Willimas from Jacksonville (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from his rehab assignment and the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/C Yermin Mercedes to Sacramento (PCL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released C Tyler Hill.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Nick Marcon, INF Skylar Mercado and LHP Matt Valin.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Jordan Wiley.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Acquired C Tyler Krabbe from Great Falls (Pioneer League).
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Stephen Knapp.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released OF Pierce Jones.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
LAS VEGAS ACES — Agreed to terms with F Dearica Hamby on a contract amendment and extension.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Jaewon Taylor. Promoted DL Ben Davis from the practice roster to the active roster. Added RB Sherman Badie and WR Aaron Dilworth to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Sean Malone to a one-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Ryan Shea to a one-year, two-way contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired D Brock Faber and a first-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for F Kevin Fiala.
|East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman head coach and general manager.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Jacen Russell-Rowe through 2024.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Jean Corentin to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Transferred F Adrien Hunou to Angers SCO of the French First Division.
|USL Championship
SAN ANTONIO FC — Announced the retirement of G Matthew Cardone following match on July 2.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a natural first-round pick in the 2024 draft and $75,000 in general allocation money from Angel City FC in exchange for F Sydney Leroux.
|COLLEGE
CLARK U. — Named Bridgette Reyes head women's basketball coach.
N. MICHIGAN — Named Laura Wayland women's assistant soccer coach.
RUTGERS — Named John Hampton women';s assistant basketball coach.
