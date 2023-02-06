Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Ian Kinsler special assistant to the general manager.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Victor Robles on a one-year contract.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed C Cole Brodnansky.GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Adan Fernandez to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for RHP Zach Ryan.LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Mike Blanke and OF Travious Ford.QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Samuel Adames to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for OF Adan Fernandez and RHP Alex Manasa.SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Alex Demchak.TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Rafi Vasquez.WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick Gotta.
FOOTBALL National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Reinstated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve. Placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson and DB Tre Swilling to reserve/futures contracts.
HOCKEY National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cole Smith to a one-year contract extension.
American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled C Pavel Cajan from Kalamazoo (ECHL). Released G Hunter Vorva from a professional tryout contract (PTO).HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned C Ryan Lohin to Jacksonville (ECHL).
SOCCER Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Ibrahim Sekagya head coach.
