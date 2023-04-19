BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Kyle Bradish from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Yu Chang on the paternity list. Recalled INF/OF Emmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL). Sent RHP Jake Faria outright to Worcester (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Nash Walters on a minor league contract. Returned RHP Nicholas Padilla to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent LHP Sam Hentges to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled SS Brayan Rocchio from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Hunter Gaddis to Columbus. Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Returned RHP Will Vest to Toledo (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Joey Gallo from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Kyle Garlick to St. Paul (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Trevor May on the 15-day IL and CF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Dany Jimenez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Mason Miller from Las Vegas (PCL) and reinstated him the from the 15-day IL. Recalled 3B Jordan Diaz from Las Vegas. Sent RHP Domingo Acevedo to Las Vegas on a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent LHP Tommy Milone outright to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Casey Legumina to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Levi Stoudt from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Daniel Bard from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Peter Lambert to Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Garrett Mitchell on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Blake Perkins from Nashville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Yonny Hernandez from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Miguel Rojas o the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Hunter from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Denyi Reyes to Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Returned RHP Yunior Marte to Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Adam Wainwright to Springfield (TL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Nabil Crismatt on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Alex Wood on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Tristan Beck from Sacramento (PCL). Acquired OF Cal Stevenson from Oakland in exchange for cash considerations. Designated LHP Sam Long for assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed INF Angel Garced.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Brock Ephan and INF Nolan Machibroda. Released RHP Nathan Torres.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Tarik Black.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Olamide Zaccheaus.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chris Moore.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Sammy Walker from Iowa (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka from Norfolk (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).
ECHL
CINCINNATI CYCONES — Placed D Andrew Nielsen on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated R Ryan Harrison from reserve Placed F Luke Santerno on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Fran Taylor sporting director, Ruth Fahy president of club administration and compliance and Drew Moore elite player development coach.
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired $175,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Nashville SC in exchange for a 2023 international roster slot.
MLS Next Pro
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed G Aidan Stokes.
National Women's Soccer league
KANSAS CITY CURRENT — Announced head coach Matt Power has been released. Named Carolina Sjoblom interim head coach.
COLLEGE
GEORGE MASON — Named Marvin Lewis athletic director.
