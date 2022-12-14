|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Adams, INF Travis Blankenhorn and RHPs Anthony Castro and Tommy Romero on minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB David Blough from Minnesota's practice squad. Designated OL Will Hernandez to return to practice from injured reserve. Promoted TE Maxx Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed CB Jace Whittaker. Placed WR Rondale Moore and QB Kyler Murray on injured reserve. Signed QB Carson Strong to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Jermaine Carter Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Storey Jackson and WR Marquez Stevenson to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the practice squad. Released LB Malik Jefferson from the practice squad. Placed OT Terence Steele and DT Johnathan Hankins on injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Designated OLB Randy Gregory to return to practice from injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated T Caleb Jones from the non-football injury (NFI) list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Jeff Driskel. Signed WR D.J. Montgomery to the practice squad. Placed WR Jalen Camp on the practice squad injured reserve. Reinstated OT Jordan Steckler from injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated WR Mecole Hardman to return to practice from injured reserve.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow to return to practice from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DL Khalil Davis and DB Richard LeCounte to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR DaeSean Hamilton and CB Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Kalon Barnes from Miami's practice squad. Signed LB William Kwenkeu. Signed DL Sheldon Day to the practice squad. Placed T Blake Brandel on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from Houston.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the practice squad. Released OT Roy Mbaeteka to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DL Chris Wormley on injured reserve. Signed DT Jonathan Marshall from the New York Jets' practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr. to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated LB Zach Cunningham to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed RB Mekhai Johnson.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed CB Winston Rose to a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Returned D Max Lajoie to Chicago (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Elmer Soderblom from Grand Rapids (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Dillon Heatherington and LW Jake Lucchini from Belleville (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned D Lucas Johansen to Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed C Odeen Tufto to a standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed G Alex Bono to a two-year contract.
|USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Andrew Fox to a multi-year contract.
|MLS Next Pro
HUNTSVILLE CITY FC — Named Liam Doyle director of soccer operations.
|COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Randy Clements football offensive line coach.
THE CITADEL — Named Maurice Drayton head football coach.
