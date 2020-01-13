|BASEBALL
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Wes Helms manager, Matt Zaleski pitching coach, Howie Clark hitting coach, Mike Daniel coach, Cory Barton trainer and Shawn Powell performance coach of Charlotte (IL); Justin Jirschele manager, Richard Dotson pitching coach, Charlie Romero hitting coach, Devin DeYoung coach, Hyeon Kim trainer and Tim Rodmaker performance coach of Birmingham (SL); Ryan Newman manager, Danny Farquhar pitching coach, Charlie Poe hitting coach, Carson Wooten trainer and George Timke performance coach of Winston-Salem (Carolina); Guillermo Quiroz manager, José Bautista pitching coach, Cole Armstrong hitting coach, Patrick Leyland coach, Joe Geck trainer and Kevin Childs performance coach of Kannapolis (SAL); Mike Gellinger manager, John Ely pitching coach, Cam Seitzer hitting coach, Jeremy Kneebusch trainer and Tyler Gniadek performance coach of Great Falls (Pioneer); Ever Magallanes manager, Felipe Lira pitching coach, Drew Hasler pitching coach, Gary Ward hitting coach, Scott Johnson trainer and Daniel Cobian performance coach/rehab of the AZL White Sox; Chris Getz director of player development; Grace Guerro Zwit senior director of minor league operations; Doug Sisson minor league field coordinator/outfield and baserunning; Everett Teaford minor league pitching coordinator; J.R. Perdew assistant minor league pitching coordinator; Ben Broussard minor league hitting coordinator; Ryan Johansen assistant minor league hitting coordinator; John Orton minor league catching coordinator; Goldy Simmons minor league performance coordinator; Ben Hansen senior biomechanical engineer; Rod Larson and Graham Harboe player development managers; Rafael Santana, Tommy Thompson and Diego Francisco player development assistants; Steve McCatty rehab pitching coach; Erin Santana education coordinator; Anthony Santiago Latin/cultural development coordinator; Zach Jones, Nate Pearson and Devin Pickett quality control assistants; Scott Takao medical coordinator; Derek Garris physical therapist/rehab coordinator; Brooks Klein physical therapist; Dale Torborg strength and conditioning adviser; Joe Lachik Arizona facility coordinator; Dan Flood Arizona clubhouse and equipment manager; Bryant Biasotti assistant Arizona minor league clubhouse manager; Grant Flick assistant Arizona player development/Latin education assistant; Louis Silverio Dominican Republic Academy supervisor; Guillermo Reyes DRA field coordinator; Carolina Santos DRA office manager; Manuel Santana DRA complex operations coordinator; Ángel Rosario DRA catching coordinator; Leo Hernández DRA pitching coach; Gerardo Olivares DRA hitting coach; José Brito DRA assistant pitching coach; Angel González DRA assistant hitting coach; Julio Ramirez DRA outfield coach; Sergio Marte DRA trainer; and Jonathan Hasbun DRA performance coach.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Jeff Mathers assistant High Performance coordinator/performance specialist; Kyle Torgerson trainer; Aric Quinney trainer and James Buckley performance specialist of Modesto (Cal); Dan LaBerry trainer and Joe Murray performance specialist of West Virginia (SAL); Brennan Mickelson performance specialist of Everett (NWL); and Ryan Mullins performance specialist of the AZL Mariners.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with Cs Chris Herrmann and Kevan Smith, OF Ryan LaMarre, RHPs Aaron Slegers and Angel German, INF Conrad Gregor and LHP D.J. Snelten on minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Named Cory Undlin defensive coordinator.
|Canadian Football League
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Named Danny Maciocia general manager and Mario Cecchini president.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Named Joe Fletcher PRO manager of senior assistant referres.
CINCINNATI — Transferred M Leonardo Bertone to Thun (Super League-Switzerland).
DALLAS — Signed D Eddie Munjoma to a three-year contract.
ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Júnior Urso by transfer from Corinthians (Serie A-Brazil). Sent the rights to M José Cifuentes to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M José Cifuentes.
|USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed D Jake Dengler and F Michael Gamble.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Ms Raul Mendiola, Tumi Moshobane and Yair Reina.
|COLLEGE
GEORGE MASON — Named Elmar Bolowich men's soccer coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.