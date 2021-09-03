|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Sam Moll from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the restricted list.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF Gleyber Torres from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Esteven Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 1B Ji-Man Choi to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.
|National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic league
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Danny Barnes to the active list. Placed LHP Hunter Cervenka on the reserve/retired list, retroactive to August 30.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Tyler Davis and CB Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. Released LB Curtis Bolton and WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antonio Brooks and RB Buddy Howell to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ryan Izzo to the practice squad. Released WR Damion Willis from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated G Nick Leverett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OLB Cam Gill on injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned G Dylan Castanheira to San Diego Loyal SC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season with a right to recall.
