|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 2B Marwin Gonzalez. Reassigned LF Jake Meyers to the minor leagues.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LF Terrance Gore and RHP Kyle Wright. Reassigned 1B Johan Camargo and RHP Jacob Webb to the minor leagues.
NEW YORK METS — Announced they will exercise their option on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner for the 2022 season.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Javon Hagan and CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad. Released DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated DE Derek Wolfe to return to practice.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Jahlee Addae and TE Eli Wolf to the practice squad. Released OL Zack Bailey.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick and LW Sonny Milano from San Diego (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen and C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from Colorado (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Justin Almeida from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL). Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Justin Bailey from Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Cleveland's D Gavin Bayreuther for two games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident against Belleville on Oct. 23.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Colt Conrad from his player tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released C Josh Dickinson from his player tryout contract (PTO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Suspended RW Alexander Volkov.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned G Tommy Nappier to Wheeling (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Suspended F Frankie Melton.
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Tommy Napier. Released G Joe Murdaca from his standard player contract (SPC).
|COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Announced women's soccer head coach Naomi Kolarova has resigned.
