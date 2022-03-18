|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Deivy Grullon and INF Travis Shaw on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Domingo German on the 60-day IL.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Seiya Suzuki on a five-year contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Kris Bryant on a seven-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Freddie Freeman on a six-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to minor league camp.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Cleared LHP Scott Moss from waivers and assigned outright to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a one-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Brooklyn F Kevin Durant an undisclosed amount for directing obscene language toward a fan in a game on March 156 against Dallas.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Feron Hunt to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to a contract. Released DT Star Lotulelei.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR D.J. Moore to a four-year contract extension. Signed C Bradley Bozeman to a contract. Signed P Johnny Hekker to a three-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released C Trey Hopkins. Re-signed QB Brandon Allen and WR Mike D. Thomas to one-year contracts. Signed G Alex Cappa to a four-year contract. Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Justin Jones and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to two-year contracts. Signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Leighton Vander to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Luke Gifford to a one-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed DL DeShawn Williams to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Pat O'Donnell. Traded WR Davonte Adams to Las Vegas in exchange for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Ameer Abdullah to a contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract. Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts. Signed WR Trent Sherfield.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S George Odum to a three-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Quinton Jeffersion to a contract. Released DEs Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Logan Ryan to a contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Trenton Cannon on a contract. Signed TE Austin Cooper to a one-year contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Ben Koczwara and DB Corey Straughter.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Danny O'Regan to San Diego (AHL) from loan.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Michael Carcone to Tucson (AHL) from loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned RW Jake Elmer from Jacksonville (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned RW Tyson Foerster from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Barrie (OHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired LW Brandon Hagel, a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick from Chicago in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first round-pick, LW Boris Katchouk and RW Taylor Raddyish.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated RW Wayne Simmonds.
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Reassigned LW Tyrell Goulbourne to Atlanta (ECHL) on loan.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Reassigned C Felix Bibeau to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Patrick Giles to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Brett Kemp from Greenville (ECHL) from loan.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Reassigned C Dominic Franco to Cincinnati (ECHL) on loan.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled C Mitchell Balmas from Worcester (ECHL) from loan.
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D Evan Wardley for three additional games as a result of his action in a game on March 12 between Idaho and Toledo prior to his trade to South Carolina.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred D Kim Moon-Hwan to Jeonbuk Hyundai (Korean K-League).
|USL Championship
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC2 — Signed MFs Ali Ahmed, Giovanni Aguilar, Luis-Felipe Fernandez-Salvador and Fs Simon Becher, Theo Collomb and Filip Rakic to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.
|National Women's Soccer League
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Signed F Tess Boade to a one-year contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.