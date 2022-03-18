Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

A steady rain this evening tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%.