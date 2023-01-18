|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jeison Calvo, Anderson Cardenas, Maicol Carrasco, Yordin Chalas, Greudis De Los Santos, Jesus Escobar, Walvin Mena and Eleomar Reyes, SSs Eliesbert Alejos, Enyervert Perez and Jeremy Rodrigue, CFs Pedro Catuy and Miguel Perez, Cs Leo Gallardo and Luis Martinez and LHP Wilkin Paredes on minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Ben Mason to a reserve/futures contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB Myles Dorn to a reserve/futures contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jim Schwartz defensive coordinator.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Maggy Carlyle and Mace Aluia members of the executive team.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Curtis Weaver to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to a reserve/futures contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DB Tristin McCollum to a reserve/futures contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB J.J. Russell and OT Michael Niese to reserve/futures contracts.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Ran Carthon general manager.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived RW Vinnie Hinostroza.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded F Kyle Criscuolo to San Jose in exchange for F Jasper Weatherby and assigned him to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL). Waived RW Michael McCarron.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and RW William Dufour from Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned LW Jake Lucchini to Belleville (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Pontus Holmberg to Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Alex Horawski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Acquired F Patrick McGrath from San Jose in exchange for future considerations.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed M Paxton Pomykal to a four-year contract.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Josef Martinez.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Yanis Leerman.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Latif Blessing and D Dave Romney to two-year contracts.
ORLANDO CITY FC — Transferred M Jake Mulraney to St. Patrick's Athletic FC (Irish Premier Division).
|USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed D Kevin Wright.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Signed M Joe Corona, pending league and federation approval.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Waived F Cameron Tucker.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced the retirement of F Darian Jenkins.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Jordan Baggett to a two-year contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.