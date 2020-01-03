|BASEBALL
|National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.
|International League
SYRACUSE METS — Named Brian Schneider manager.
|Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed SS Austin Wobrock.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed 1B Christopher Salvey.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Rashard Causey to a futures contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.
|Canadian Football League
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Fired president and chief executive officer Patrick Boivin. Named CFL COO David Goldstein the interim president and chief executive officer.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Dallas Stars F Corey Perry for five games, without pay, for elbowing Nashville Predators D Ryan Ellis on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Suspended Los Angeles Kings D Kurtis MacDermid for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head on Jan. 2.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick, RW Daniel Sprong and D Chris Wideman to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson the Rochester (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL), D Adam Smith from Florida (ECHL) and D Scott Savage from Maine (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Aron Hyde to become goalkeeper coach with the U.S. Men's National Team.
|THOROUGHBRED RACING
BREEDERS' CUP — Named John Keitt chief operating officer and Rogers Beasley chief strategy officer.
|COLLEGE
CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.
GEORGIA — RB DÁndre Swift announced he will enter the NFL draft.
MICHIGAN — C Cesar Ruiz announced he will enter the NFL draft.
MINNESOTA — Announced wide receivers coach Matt Simon will also assume the duties as co-offensive coordinator. Named Mike Sanford Jr. co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
NEBRSKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Promoted Danielle Beam to associate director of athletics for student development/SWA.
OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.
WAKE FOREST — Suspended men's sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for "failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball."
WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.
