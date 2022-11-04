|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Jake Cave on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Announced RHP Chris Ellis and C Aramis Garcia have elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Norfolk (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated G Cody Whitehair to the active roster from injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Gavin Bayreuther to Cleveland (AHL). Reinstated D Nick Blankenburg from injured reserve to the active roster.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned RW Steven Fogarty to Iowa (AHL) on loan.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Jacob Berard-Docker from Toronto (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled F Wayne Simmonds from Toronto (AHL) loan.
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned F Carson Foch to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Adam Brubacher from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Loaned F Tyler Hinam to Maine (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Oliver Cooper to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Loaned LW Luke Stevens to Kansas City (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Trenton Bliss from Toledo (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Xavier Bouchard from Norfolk (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Signed G Brandon Kasel to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Grant Jozefek to a standard player contract (SPC).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Claimed D Joe Masonius off waivers. Loaned G Owen Savory to Rockford (AHL). Traded D.J. King to Norfolk (ECHL).
|COLLEGE
MACALESTER — Promoted Conner Nord to associate head coach of men's basketball .
