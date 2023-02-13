|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed LHP Matt Gage off waivers from Toronto.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Crick and 2B Daniel Robertson on minor league contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F James Johnson to a rest-of-season contract.
FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Chris Lammons off waivers from Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced the retirement of QB Chad Henne.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed TE Lawrence Cager.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Jesse Briggs to a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reassigned RW Tuukka Tieksola from Chicago (AHL) to Karpat (Liiga).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Jonas Johansson from Colorado (AHL). Reassigned G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Philip Tomasino from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled LW Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL). Loaned D Samuel Bolduc to Bridgeport.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Scott Perunovich to Springfield (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned C Pontus Holmberg and G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL). Assigned LW Alex Steeves to Toronto.
|American Hockey Association
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Jimmy Lambert from Worcester (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) and RW Pierrick Dube from France (IIHF)..
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Released C Patrick Shea from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned C Nick Rivera to Adirondack (ECHL).
|ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Returned D Reece Newkirk to Bridgeport (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Named Jasmine James chief of staff.
|MLS Next Pro
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed D Jacob Akanyirige to a one-year contract.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed D Courtney Petersen to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
FORDHAM — Named Frank Giufre football offensive line coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.