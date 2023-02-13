BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed LHP Matt Gage off waivers from Toronto.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Crick and 2B Daniel Robertson on minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F James Johnson to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Chris Lammons off waivers from Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced the retirement of QB Chad Henne.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed TE Lawrence Cager.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Jesse Briggs to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reassigned RW Tuukka Tieksola from Chicago (AHL) to Karpat (Liiga).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Jonas Johansson from Colorado (AHL). Reassigned G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Philip Tomasino from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled LW Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL). Loaned D Samuel Bolduc to Bridgeport.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Scott Perunovich to Springfield (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned C Pontus Holmberg and G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL). Assigned LW Alex Steeves to Toronto.

American Hockey Association

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Jimmy Lambert from Worcester (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) and RW Pierrick Dube from France (IIHF)..

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Released C Patrick Shea from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned C Nick Rivera to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Returned D Reece Newkirk to Bridgeport (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Named Jasmine James chief of staff.

MLS Next Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed D Jacob Akanyirige to a one-year contract.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed D Courtney Petersen to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Frank Giufre football offensive line coach.

