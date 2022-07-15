|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Carson King on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHPs Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester (IL). Placed LHP Matt Strahm on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 13.
DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Jose Cisnero from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Jose Cisnero on the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Angel De Jesus from Toledo. Designated RHP Drew Carlton for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL. Returned LHP Angel Zerpa to Northwest Arkansas (TL). Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (PCL). Placed INF Carlos Santana on the family emergency restricted list.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Luis Patino from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Tommy Romero to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Taylor Hearn from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Zade Richardson on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Jon Berti on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Cody Poteet from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated OF Jorge Soler from rehab and 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP JoJo Romero from the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon from the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Hans Crouse from Lehigh Valley (IL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Christopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley. Sent RHP Aaron Nola outright to Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Jack Suwinski and C Michael Perez to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled OF Cal Mitchell from Indianapolis. Reinstated C Tyler Heineman from the family medical emergency list. Returned LHP Eric Stout to Indianapolis.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and signed C Carlos Castro along with a player to be named later from Wild Heath for C Austin Rei.
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Bryan Rosario.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released C Jonah Girand.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Richie Incognito to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Raiders.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Lawrence Pilut to a one-year contract extension.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Brad Hunt to a two-year, two-way contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Evan Nause to a three-year, entry-level contract and F Gerry Mayhew to a one-yeare,two-way contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Andrew Brunette associate coach. Signed D Tyler Wotherspoon to a two-year, two-way contract and Fs Mason Gertsen, Jack Dugan and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Adam Sykora to a three-year, entry-level contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed RW Martin Frk to a one-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Ludwig Persson and LW Alexander Suzdalev to three-year, entry-level contracts.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Ashton Sautner to a one-year, two-way contract.
|East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Nolan Vessey.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended Sporting Kansas City D Kortne Ford for 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Announced president Darren Eales will be leaving to now lead Newcastle United (EPL).
INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned M Edison Azcona to El Paso (USL Championship) for the rest of the season.
WHITECAPS FC — Acquired F Julian Gressel from D.C. United in exchange for up to $900,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.