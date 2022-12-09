BASEBALL
National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Strahm on a two-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Wilson Contreras on a contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with INF Xander Bogaerts to an eleven-year contract.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Exercised the 2023 contract options on INF Manny Garcia and LHP Franklyn Hernandez.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Carsie Walker.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of RHP Jake Pilarski to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Marquez Stevenson to the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Darell Henderson.

HOCKEY
National League Hockey

CALGARY FLAMES — Loaned C Kevin Rooney to Calgary (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Brad Hunt from Colorado (AHL). Returned RW Martin Kaut to Colorado.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Elmer Soderblom to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Victor Brattstrom from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Blade Jenkins from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Jordan Frasca from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (EVHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Mitchell Russel from Wichita (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL).

SOCCER
National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Erika Tymrak to a two-year contract.

