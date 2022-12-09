|BASEBALL
|National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Strahm on a two-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Wilson Contreras on a contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with INF Xander Bogaerts to an eleven-year contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Exercised the 2023 contract options on INF Manny Garcia and LHP Franklyn Hernandez.<\
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Carsie Walker.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of RHP Jake Pilarski to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Marquez Stevenson to the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Darell Henderson.
|HOCKEY
|National League Hockey
CALGARY FLAMES — Loaned C Kevin Rooney to Calgary (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Brad Hunt from Colorado (AHL). Returned RW Martin Kaut to Colorado.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Elmer Soderblom to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Victor Brattstrom from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Blade Jenkins from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Jordan Frasca from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (EVHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Mitchell Russel from Wichita (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL).
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Erika Tymrak to a two-year contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.