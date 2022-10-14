BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed Cs Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated RHPs Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Jake Ree off waivers from Baltimore. Designated RHP Eduard Bazardo for assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived F Anthony Duruji and G Jaylen Sims.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LS Kyle Nelson to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Rashaad Penny on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned RW Buddy Robinson to Rockford (AHL). Activated C Jason Dickinson to the active roster.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned LW Devin Shore to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D William Trudeau to a three-year, entry-level contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Assigned D Ronnie Attard to Lehigh Valley. Placed RW Hayden Hodgson on waivers. Terminated the contract of RW Linus Sandin.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C William Eklund to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Scott Harrinton from San Diego.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Trevor Carrick from Syracuse (AHL).

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM — Announced D Domi Richardson, Ms Nicole Baxter and Jennifer Cudjoe, and F Kumi Yokoyama will not be returning for the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

SHENANDOAH — Named Whitney Hopson assistant women's basketball coach.

