|BASEBALL
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed Cs Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated RHPs Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Jake Ree off waivers from Baltimore. Designated RHP Eduard Bazardo for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived F Anthony Duruji and G Jaylen Sims.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LS Kyle Nelson to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Rashaad Penny on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned RW Buddy Robinson to Rockford (AHL). Activated C Jason Dickinson to the active roster.
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned LW Devin Shore to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D William Trudeau to a three-year, entry-level contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Assigned D Ronnie Attard to Lehigh Valley. Placed RW Hayden Hodgson on waivers. Terminated the contract of RW Linus Sandin.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C William Eklund to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Scott Harrinton from San Diego.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Trevor Carrick from Syracuse (AHL).
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM — Announced D Domi Richardson, Ms Nicole Baxter and Jennifer Cudjoe, and F Kumi Yokoyama will not be returning for the 2023 season.
|COLLEGE
SHENANDOAH — Named Whitney Hopson assistant women's basketball coach.
