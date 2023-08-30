BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Released RHP Noah Syndergaard.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Garrett Hill to Toledo (I). Recalled LP Joey Wentz from Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Taylor Clarke. Placed RHP John McMillon on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 28. Sent 1B Nick Pratto to Omaha (IL) on a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RF Alex Kirilloff and CF Byron Buxton to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Spencer Howard.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Luis Medina to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Sent OF Conner Capel, RHP Spenser Watkins and OF Cody Thomas outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C Luis Torrens on a minor league contract. Sent OF Jarred Kelenic to Tacoma (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Nick Burdi to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Jon Weisman vice president, communications. Recalled RHP Ryan Pepiot from Oklahoma City (PCL). Designated RHP Tyson Miller for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Denyi Reyes from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Sam Coonrod to Syracuse.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Steven Wilson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 28. Recalled LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RF Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luis Matos to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Tanner Rainey to Rochester (IL) on a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Kobi Simmons.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed Cs Trystan Colon and Keith Ishmael, TE Elijah Higgins, T Iim Manning and DBs Starling Thomas and K'Von Wallace off waivers. Released WR Daniel Arias, OL Marquis Hayes, S Jovante Moffatt, DL Ben Stille and TE Blake Whiteheart.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DBs Micah Abernathy and Natrone Brooks, OL Justin Shaffer and Isaiah Prince Tyler Vrabel and Barry Wesley, DLs Timmy Horne, LaCale London and Kemoko Turay, RB Godwin Igwebuike, WRs Matthew Sexton and Xavier Malone, LB Andre Smith and TEs Parker Hesse and Tucker Fisk to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Anthony Brown, Gs Tykeem Doss and Tshawn Manning, CB Jeremy Lucien, TE/FB Ben Mason, DT Rayshad Nichols, LB Josh Ross, WRs Sean Ryan and Laquon Treadwell, TE Travis Vokolek, RB Owen Wright and C Sam Mustipher to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WRs Andy Isabella, Marcell Ateman, Tyrell Shavers ad Bryan Thompson, DTs Eli Ankou and Kendal Vickers, CBs Kyron Brown and Ja'Marcus Ingram, DE Kameron Cline, OLs Richard Gouraige, Kevin Jarvis and Greg Manczs, RB Ty Johnson, and TE Joel Wilson to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed off waivers OL Calvin Throckmartin from N.Y. Jets, DB D'Shawn Jamison from San Francisco and LB Claudin Cherulus from New Orleans. Signed OLs Justin McCray, Deonte Brown and J.D, DiRenzo, OLBs Eku Leota and Jordan Thomas, RB Spencer Brown, DLs Raequann Williams and Taylor Stallworth, S Eric Rowe, CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III and S Mark Milton to the practice squad. Waived QB Matt Corral, WR Derek Wright and LB Chandler Wooten.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Trent Taylor. Claimed DE Khalid Kareem off waivers from Indianapolis and DB Quindell Johnson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Waived DE Terrell Lewis. Waived DB A.J. Thomas and DL Terrell Lewis. Signed LBs Micha Bakersville and DeMarquis Gates, DLs Travis Bell and Jalen Harris, FB Robert Burns, TE Stephen Carlson, OLs Aviante Collins and Roy Mbaeteka, DBs Greg Stroman Jr. and Kendall Williamson and WR Nsimba Webster. Placed G Teven Jenkins on injurefd reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Will Grier, DT Domenique Davis, CBs Allan George and Sidney Jones IV, C Nate Gilliam, DE Jeff Gunter, LBs Shaka Heyward and Tyler Murray, WRs Shedrick Jackson, Kwamie Lassiter II and Stanley Morgan, G Jaxson Kirkland and S Michael J. Thomas to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed QB Kellen Mond to the practice squad. Signed WRs Jaelon Darden and Austin Watkins, G Michaell Dunn, RB Hassan Hall, DT Trysten Hill, DEs Sam Kamara and Isaiah Thomas, S Tanner McCalister, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DE Lonnie Phelps, K Lucas Havrisik, T Alex Letherwood and LB Charlie Thomas III to the practice squad. Placed DE Alex Wright and LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve. Claimed DB Kahlef Hailassie from Kansas City. Waived CB A.J Green III.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed Ts Erl Bostwick and Alex Taylor-Prioleau, CBs Josh Butler and C.J. Goodwin, WRs Jalen Cropper and Tyron Johnson, RB Malik Davis, TEs Princeton Fant and Sean McKeon, C Brock Hoffman, LB Malik Jefferson, OL Sean Harlow and DEs Durrell Johnson and Tyrus Wheat to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Phillip Dorsett. Signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and OL Alex Leatherwood to the practice squad. Re-signed QB Ben DiNucci, WR David Sills and DL Tyler Lancaster to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Michael Badgley, WRs Maurice Alexander and Dylan Drummond, G Kayode Awosika, Ts Connor Galvin and Max Pircher, S Brandon Joseph, CB Chase Lucas, LB Trevor Nowaske and DL Chris Smith to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed TE Ben Sims from Minnesota and DB Zayne Anderson from Buffalo. Waived LB Tariq Carpenter and DL Jonathan Ford. Signed QB Alex McGough, TE Austin Allen, CBs Corey Ballantine and Kiondre Thomas, LBs Keshawn Banks, Arron Mosby and Kenneth Odumegwu, WRs Grant DuBose and Bo Melton, C James Empey, Ss Innis Gaines and Benny Sapp, FB Henry Pearson, DL Chris Slayton, RB Patrick Taylor and T Kadeem Telfort to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed off waivers G Nick Broeker and DB Alex Austin from Buffalo. Re-signed LB Cory Littleton. Signed C Jimmy Morrissey, LB Garret Wallow, WR Johnny Johnson, P Ty Zentner, CB Jacobi Francis, OT Austin Deculus and DEs Ali Gaye and Adedayo Odeleye to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed S Ronnie Harrison and DL Al Quadin Muhammad to the practice squad. Claimed DE Isaiah Land from Dallas, OL Josh Sills from Philadelphia and OT Ryan Hayes from Miami. Waived DT McTelvin Agim and G/T Carter O'Donnell. Signed QB Liam Anderson, WRs Kenny Black and Mike Strachan, TE Marcel Babo, DT Donavan Mutin, CBs Caleb Sampson and Kevin Toliver, RBs Jason Huntley and D.J. Montgomery, LB Isaac Tryle-Stuart and S Al-Quan Muhammad to the practice squad. Placed TE Jelani Woods on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Nathan Rourke, OLs Darryl Williams, Chandler Brewer and Coy Cronk, OLB D.J Coleman, DL De'Shaan Dixon, CBs Erick Hallett II and Tevaughn Campbell, LB Dequan Jackson, TEs Josh Pederson, WRs Seth Williams and Jacob Harris and RB Snoop Conner to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed DT Danny Shelton, TE Matt Bushman, RBs La'Mical Perine and Deneric Prince, WR Cornell Powell, LB Cole Christiansen, QB Chris Oladokun and S Deon Bush to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed QB Max Duggan to the practice squad. Claimed LB Tanner Muse off waivers from Pittsburgh. Signed OLBs Brevin Allen and Andrew Farmer, T Zach Bailey, WRs Terrell Bynum and Keelan Doss, DLs Jerrod Clark, C.J. Okoye and Christian Covington, QB Max Duggan, CB Matt Hankins, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, and G/T Austen Pleasants to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Brett Maher. Signed QB Brett Rypien, OLs A.J. Arcuri, Logan Bruss, Mike McAllister and Grant Miller, DT Marquise Copeland, RB Tanner Ingle, WRs Tyler Johnson, Austin Trammell and Xavier Smith, TE Nikola Kalinic, DB Cameron McCutcheon, LB Troy Reeder and OLB Keir Thoms II to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Parry Nickerson. Placed CB Jalen Ramsey ad OL Robert Jones on the injured reserve list. Signed CB Ethan Bonner, DE Randy Charlton, TE Tanner Conner, LBs Cameron Goode and Alexander Johnson, DT Da'Shawn Hand, WR Braylon Sanders and OL Alama Uluave to the practice squad. Re-signed TE Tyler Kroft.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Jalen Reagor. Signed RB Myles Gaskin and OT David Quessenberry. Signed WRs Tishton Jackson, Lucky Jackson and Thayer Thomas, CBs Joejuan Williams, Jaylin Williams and C.J. Coldon Jr., RB DeWayne McBride, OLBs Luiji Vilain and Benton Whitley, DL Sheldon Day and C Alan Ali to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QBs Malik Cunningham and Bailey Zappe, WR Thyrick Pitts, OLs Andrew Stueber and Kody Russey, S Joshuah Bledsoe, P Corliss Waltman, DL Jeremiah Pharms, RB/WR Ty Montgomery, LB Calvin Munson, RB Kevin Harris, LB Joe Giles-Harris and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad. Placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed S Johnathan Abram. WRs Shaquan Davis, Lynn Bowden and Jontre Kirklin, LBs Ty Summers and Jaylon Smith, DL Jack Heflin, DEs Kyle Philips and Niko Lalos, OL Mark Evans II, DB Anthony Johnson, G Tommy Kraemer, RB Ellis Merriwether, T Storm Norton and LB Anfernee Orji to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed QB Tommy DeVito and WR Cole Beasley. Signed OLBs Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox, TE Ryan Jones, LBs Darrian Beavers and Dyontae Johnson, CBs Amani Oruwariye and Gemon Green, S Alex Cook and DL Ryder Anderson. Released DT Vernon Butler from injured reserve with a settlement.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Tim Boyle, TE Zack Kuntz, OL Adam Pankey, DLs Tanzel Smart and Marquiss Spencer, LBs Samuel Eguavoen and Caleb Johnson, S Trey Dean and CBs Craig James and Nehemiah Shelton to the practice squad. Re-signed P Thomas Morstead and FB Nick Bawden. Placed T Carter Warren and TE Kenny Yeboah on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WRs Greg Ward, Devon Allen, Mekhi Garner and Britain Covey, TE Brady Russell, P Arryn Siposs, OLs Julian Good-Jones and Brett Toth, DE Tarron Jackson, LBs Ben VanSumeren and Kyron Johnson and S Tristin McCollum to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Desmond King. Released P Braden Mann. Signed CBs Anthony Brown and Luq Barcoo, RB Greg Bell, DL Breiden Fehoko, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, DL Jonathan Marshall, LB David Perales, S Trenton Thompson and TE Rodney Williams to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Alex Barrett, FB Jack Colletto, WRs Chris Conley, Tay Martin, Isaiah Winstead and Willie Snead IV, DLs Marlon Davidson and T.Y. McGill, TE Troy Fumagalli, OLs Alfredo Gutierrez, Corey Luciano and Leroy Watson IV, CBs Qwuantrezz Night and Tre Swilling, LB Curtis Robinson to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed off waivers DB Kyu Blu Kelly from Baltimore and LB Thomas Drake from Las Vegas. Released CB Artie Burns. Signed WR Easop Winston Jr., OLB/DE Levi Bell, S Ty Okada, LB Patrick O'Connell, DT Matthew Gotel and TE Tyler Mabry to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB John Wolford, WRs Cephus Johnson and Ryan Miller, RB Brandon Bouyer-Randle, DT Silas Dzansi, S Richard LeCounte, LB JJ. Russell, OLB Jose Ramirez, TE Tanner Raula, DL C.J. Brewer, OL Luke Haggard and CB Keenan Isaac to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Chance Campbell, DB Shyheim Carter DTs Michael Dwumfour and Kyle Peko, CBs Eri Garror and Armani Marsh, WRs Tre'Shaun Harrison and Maso Kinsey, DL T.K. McLendon, TEs Thomas Odukoya and Kevin Rader, T John Ojukwu, G Jordan Roos, OL Andrew Rupcich and OLB Sam Ikuayinonu and Thomas Rush to the practice squad. Claimed off waivers DB Kindor Vildor from Chicago. Waived C Corey Levin. Waived DB Josh Thompson and RB Jonathan Ward from injured reserve with settlements.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed Ts Alex Akignbulu and Jaryd Jones-Smith, WRs Kazmeir Allen and Brycen Tremayne, TE/FB Alex Armah, DE William Bradley-King, G Mason Brooks, S Terrell Burgess, CBS Tariq Castro-Fields and Nick Whiteside II, QB Jake Fromm, RB Derrick Gore, LBs De'Jon Harris and Jabril Cox, C Nolan Laufeberf and DT Benning Potoa'e.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned C Noah Ostlund to Vaxjo (SHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Austin Wagner to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
Minor League Soccer
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Todd Goehring.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed Revolution II G Nico Campuzano to a Short-Term Agreement.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Ibrahim Kasule to a short-term contract.
USL Champions
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Agreed to a permanent transfer for F Korede Osundina to reigning Dutch Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.
