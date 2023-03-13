BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Drew Rom to minor league camp.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF David Hamilton, INF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela and LHP Brandon Walter to Worcester (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned SSs Osleivis Basabe, Greg Jones, 2B Curtis Mead and RHPs Colby White and Taj Bradley to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned LHPs Jimmy Burnette, Jimmy Robbins, Ricky Tiedman, RHPs Hayden Juenger, Sem Robberse, Hagen Danner, Yosver Zulueta, C Jamie Ritchie, OF Cam Eden, INFs Spencer Horwitz, Leonardo Jimenez, Orelvis Martinez to minor league spring training.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned RHP T.J. Zeuch and C Willie MacIver to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHP R.J. Dabovich to minor league camp. Optioned LHP Sam Long.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League Professional Baseball

FREDERICK KEYS — Signed INFs Luke Becker, Gavin Johns, Clayton Mehlbauer and Justin Twine.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $25,000 for initiating an on-court altercation and pulling G Trae Young to the floor during a game against Atlanta on Saturday, March 11.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a second 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OLB Markus Golden.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed G Chris Lindstrom to a five-year contract extension. Signed P Bradley Pinion to a three-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released DE Calais Campbell.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed CB Cam to Lewis to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with P Sam Martin on a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Michael J. Thomas to a one-year contract extension.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released RB Chase Edwards and C Graham Glasgow.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DL Isaiah Buggs and RB Craig Reynolds. Tendered exclusive rights free agents: LS Scott Daly, DL Benito Jones, LB Anthony Pittman, TEs Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OT Max Pircher.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Derek Carr.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed P Jamie Gillian, LS Casey Kreiter and G Wyatt Davis.

NEW YORK JETS — Released G Cru Samia.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Brett Toth.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed DT Daron Payne to a four-year contract extension. Claimed CB Cam Dantzler Sr. off waivers from Minnesota.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned Fs Milos Kelemen and Bokondji Imama to Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jakub Lauko from Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Activated F Alex Tuch from injured reserve.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Jack Drury from Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Mike Hardman from Rockford (AHL). Recalled F Buddy Robinson from Rockford (AHL). Signed D Ryder Rolston to a three-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Matt Luff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Marek Alscher to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Mark Jankowski to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Aidan McDonough to a two-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned G Ryan Bednard to Greenville (ECHL) from loan.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned F Logan Lambdin to Kalamzoo (ECHL) from loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Mitchell Weeks from Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed F Anthony Vincent.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Suspended F Bokondji Imama one game. Loaned D Noah Laaouan to Atlanta (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended LW Justin Nachbaur one game. Released G Matt Brayfield as emergency backup goaltander (EBUG).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Matt Hanewall from standard player contract (SPC).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended D/F Loren Ulett two games.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Franck Boli to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA TECH — Named Damon Stoudamire men's head basketball coach.

MISSISSIPPI — Named Chris Beard men's head basketball coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Jeff Bowen football offensive line coach.

Tags

Trending Video